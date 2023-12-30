In France they also practice 'Dry January', also known as 'Janvier Sec' or 'Défi de Janvier'. So a whole month without alcohol. However, this will happen without the support of President Macron and his cabinet. They think a month without alcohol does not fit with French culture.
Bob van Huët
Latest update:
14:57
