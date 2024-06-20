The campaign ahead of the early legislative elections in France now focuses on the economy. This Thursday, June 20, representatives of political parties held a meeting with business leaders in the country. The left promises increased wages and higher taxes for multinational companies. Meanwhile, the far right is causing a stir over its proposal to remove France from the European energy pricing system, described by Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire as a “Frexit”. On the eve of the meeting, the French employers’ association Medef described as “inadequate” and “dangerous” the economic programs of the far-right National Rally and the leftist New Popular Front coalition.
#French #business #sector #calls #economic #programs #extreme #left #dangerous
HS in Kerimäki | Ilmari Kianno’s grandson became an activist when the congregation wanted to cut down the old-growth forest – “It would have been a disaster if these forests had been destroyed”
Kimmo Kianno, the grandson of raven writer Ilmari Kianno, became an activist when the parish wanted to cut down the...
Leave a Reply