The campaign ahead of the early legislative elections in France now focuses on the economy. This Thursday, June 20, representatives of political parties held a meeting with business leaders in the country. The left promises increased wages and higher taxes for multinational companies. Meanwhile, the far right is causing a stir over its proposal to remove France from the European energy pricing system, described by Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire as a “Frexit”. On the eve of the meeting, the French employers’ association Medef described as “inadequate” and “dangerous” the economic programs of the far-right National Rally and the leftist New Popular Front coalition.

#French #business #sector #calls #economic #programs #extreme #left #dangerous