Capitals (agencies)

British Home Secretary James Cleverly announced that Britain and France intend to intensify their efforts to stop migrant boats crossing the English Channel, after figures showed that more than a thousand migrants have crossed the waterway so far last month.

Yesterday, Cleverly held talks in Paris with his French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, during which both parties praised the strengthening of cooperation between their countries last year, which resulted in a 36% reduction in transit operations.

But the latest figures issued by the British Home Office showed that more than a thousand people have crossed from France into Britain so far during January, including 276 who made the dangerous journey last Sunday alone.

“We will expand this work even more closely to stop the evil business model of people smugglers,” Cleverley said, adding that the January numbers “are not what any of us want to see.”

But he added that the decline in 2023 “cannot be attributed to the weather, as it is in fact an indication of the excellent and close working relationship we have with France.”