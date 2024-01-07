The 9-year-old boy who was freed on Wednesday from a tiny, dark cage in an apartment in the Belgian town of Marcinelle was locked up there for weeks, even months. “During the holidays he sometimes spent more than twelve hours a day there. He was only allowed to leave the room to eat a few sandwiches,” the Belgian public prosecutor's office said. His mother and stepfather are in jail.

#French #boy #locked #dark #cage #months #39I #didn39t #care #him39