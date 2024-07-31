Paris France.– Cassandre Beaugrand surprised everyone by winning the Gold medal in the women’s Triathlon event at Paris 2024.

The Frenchwoman was crowned champion on her home turf, crossing the finish line in tears and raising her arms to celebrate with her fans, recording a time of 1:54:55 hours.

Beaugrand showed great resilience to overcome the 1,500-meter swim, 40 kilometers of cycling and finally to regain positions in the 10-kilometer run.

Behind her, Swiss Julie Derron also surprised by winning the silver medal with a time of 1:55:01 despite not starting the competition as one of the favourites.

Great Britain’s Elizabeth Potter finished third and took the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Mexicans Rosa Tapia Vidal and Lizeth Rueda finished in 18th and 30th place, respectively.