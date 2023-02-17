According to documents obtained by the French newspaper in cooperation with the investigative website “The Insider” and the non-governmental organization “Bellingcat”, the Auchan branch in Russia organized a campaign to collect products for the Russian army, worth two million rubles (about 25 thousand euros) in March 2022..

The group announced that “Ochan Retail categorically denies the facts and interpretation of this investigation“.

The statement added that these allegations “are not proven at all by the fact of our internal research, which confirms, on its part, strict compliance with the legislation in force.”“.

He added that the group “confirms, therefore, that its stores, which remained open in Russia, remained open to allow the Russian people (as is the case on the other hand in Ukraine for the Ukrainian people) to secure their food, and that it does not provide any voluntary and active assistance in any supply to groups of consumers.” Non-Russian civilians“.

Unlike many other groups, the French distribution group continued its activity in Russia after the start of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

On Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused her in a tweet of having become “a fully participating weapon in the Russian aggression,” stressing that he intends to “discuss” the issue with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.