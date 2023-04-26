On the Internet, tacos become a trend, from their price in Coachella, which is the cheapest in Mexico, to some that went viral for selling them in a well, before this, a young woman French being in Aztec lands, he asked for help to get the traditional food, however, the action of the citizens opened discussion.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@sissi_francesa’ posted a video in which she was seen asking for help to get to an establishment that sold tacosbecause he wanted to try the popular food of Mexico.

Tacos are benchmarks for the variety of their flavors placed in a tortilla, although various cities around the world make them, in Mexico They stand out, since there are more than 50,000 taquerías to choose from.

Therefore, a girl from France, on her visit to Mexico, decided to ask for a taco shop, when she was on the street, they almost helped her, even a young man came back to guide her to the establishment she was looking for.

The tourist was impressed by the good treatment of the Mexicans, solidarity by not understanding and trying to speak in English and by having patience when giving details of the location.

Finally, upon receiving instructions to get to the business, she stressed: “No rejection, while in France I had much more. It’s very crazy, it’s nervous and now I’m not nervous anymore. Everyone helped me”.

Seeing how surprised the influencer looked during the viral clip, because many helped her, netizens commented: “In Mexico we may not have the slightest idea of ​​what they are asking, but we will always say “I’ll help you by the egg” “.