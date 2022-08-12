Jean-Jacques Sempé, who illustrated the beloved French children’s book series Le Petit Nicolas (Little Nicholas), has died at the age of 89. His wife made that known. The children’s books offered an idealized vision of childhood in 1950s France and became an international bestseller, including in the Netherlands. Sempé also illustrated more covers of the leading opinion magazine The New Yorker than any other illustrator.
