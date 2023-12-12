The European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 percent at the close, with traders retreating from their bets that the US Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates in March after the US consumer price report.

The French CAC 40 index fell 0.1 percent after rising by 0.4 percent and recording an all-time high of 7,582.47 points during the day.

The German DAX index rose 0.3 percent and touched a record high level of 16,837.18 points, before closing trading stable.

The market was also affected by British wage growth slowing by the most in almost two years, although it is still rising too quickly for the Bank of England to ease its stance on cutting interest rates.

Carl Zeiss Optical Instruments shares jumped 6.5 percent after the company announced higher annual revenues and more optimistic expectations.

The shares of the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which produces the scented obesity treatment drug Wijovi, fell 1.2 percent after a study showed that patients regained their weight after stopping a drug produced by competing company Eli Lilly.