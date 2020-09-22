The Quai d’Orsay confirmed its recall, linked to an ongoing administrative investigation. According to Médiapart, he is accused by at least five women.

The French Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, one of the continent’s most prestigious diplomatic posts, has been recalled to Paris, as part of a “administrative investigation in progress”, announced Saturday, September 19 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to Mediapart, at least five women accuse him internally of “sexual and gender-based violence”. On Monday, he responded through his lawyer, who denounces “false testimonies” and “cabals”.

“The facts and remarks with which he is accused result either from false testimony or from cabals which, if they were prosecuted [en justice] would be prescribed “, Pierre-Olivier Sur, lawyer for Gilles Huberson, said in a statement.

According to Mediapart, the testimonies targeting Gilles Huberson were collected by the ethics officer of the Quai d’Orsay, and relate to acts committed in Côte d’Ivoire but also in Mali, where he was ambassador from 2013 to 2016.

The site says it has notably consulted the testimony of a woman who says that Gilles Huberson put his hand on his thigh without his consent during a professional interview. And claims to have collected several testimonies according to which the ambassador tried to kiss a woman without her consent in his office.

Several people also testify anonymously to the site of sexist comments made by Gilles Huberson, or by collaborators with his consent.

His recall comes at an extremely tense moment in Côte d’Ivoire, where the controversial candidacy of outgoing president, Alassane Ouattara, for his re-election raises fears of electoral violence.