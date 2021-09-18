French ambassador criticizes Australia for backing off submarine deal

French submarine

The French ambassador to Australia criticized, on Saturday, Australia’s retreat from a deal to buy French submarines worth billions of dollars.

Jean-Pierre Thibault said Australia had made a “grave diplomatic mistake”.

This came in statements made by the French ambassador in Canberra, after his country decided to summon him in protest against Australia’s position.

“I think this was a huge mistake and a very bad treatment of the partnership because it was not a contract but a partnership that is supposed to be based on trust, honesty and mutual understanding,” Thibault added.

On Thursday, Australia announced that it would scrap the deal agreed in 2016 with France’s Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after forging a security partnership with the two countries. .

France described the cancellation of the deal – which was estimated at $ 40 billion in 2016 and is worth more than that today – as a stab in the back and decided to recall its ambassadors to the United States and Australia.

Australia said it regretted France’s decision to recall its ambassador to Canberra, valued its relationship with France and would continue to engage with Paris on other issues.

“Australia understands France’s deep disappointment with our decision, which was taken in accordance with our clear and stated national security interests,” a spokesman for Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said France was a “vital ally” and that the United States would work in the coming days to resolve the differences.

Source: Reuters