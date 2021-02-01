The possibility of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia is being considered, but there are no specific dates yet. This was announced on Monday, February 1, by the French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy.

“Presidents Macron and Putin continue to communicate regularly, as do ministers. Taking into account, in particular, the situation in the field of healthcare, at this stage it is not possible to develop a specific timetable for President Macron’s visit to Russia, but this possibility is still being considered, “the ambassador said in an interview. “RIA News”.

In addition, as he noted, France considers it necessary to continue the dialogue with the Russian Federation on a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe. The Russian side is expected to clarify the details of this proposal.

In September 2020, Christian Cambon, chairman of the French Senate’s commission on international affairs and defense, said that France expects “pacifying signals” from Russia, then the question of lifting sanctions could be raised in the EU.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 26 last year invited Macron to visit Russia. Then the meeting of the heads of state was held via videoconference.

Macron said he wanted to come to Moscow for the Victory Parade on June 24, but this was prevented by restrictions due to the coronavirus.

In addition, the French President noted that his country expresses full support for Russia in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.