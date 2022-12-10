After the assault of a referee during a match between Le Blanc and Fussy on 12 November, the Football League of Centre-Val de Loire decided to heavily disqualify Aliu Costa, the 19-year-old midfielder born in Guinea-Bissau

A footballer in the French amateurs was handed a 30-year suspension from all competitions on Thursday for elbowing a referee, Mr Younes Mouaraff, in the jaw.

Aliu Costa, the 19-year-old midfielder born in Guinea-Bissau, was also fined 234 euros, while his team, US Le Blanc, of the transalpine regional second division, was fined another 500 euros, lost the match by forfeit and had five points taken away from her in the standings.

The unprecedented fine was taken by the Disciplinary Committee of the Centre-Val de Loire league (equivalent to a regional association), just two weeks after it suspended another player for 16 years for assaulting a referee, the newspaper reports. The Team. The president of the body, Antonio Texeira, said he was “very satisfied” with the two decisions taken by the disciplinary commission. “I expected exemplary sanctions,” said Texeira, who added that “you either fight against the violence or you don’t. Half measures are not enough”. See also Tottenham considers a barter with Sevilla to sign Jules Koundé

The attack that gave rise to Aliu Costa’s sanction took place on November 12 during the match between Le Blanc and Fussy. After the episode, the match was suspended and did not resume. The following day, US Le Blanc “strongly” condemned the aggression committed by its player and apologized as a club to the referee, his family and all the fans in the region, because “whatever happens during the match , nothing justifies physical or verbal aggression,” he said in a statement.

