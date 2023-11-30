The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has Wednesday only France’s candidacy was accepted for the 2030 Winter Olympics. Sweden and Switzerland were also contenders for the 2030 Winter Games, but were rejected by the IOC.

The IOC must still extensively evaluate France’s candidacy and finally approve it next July. This includes looking at the vision of the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF), the political and financial support within France and the environmental and natural damage that the organization would entail. According to the CNSOF, the 2030 Winter Games should be the “first environmentally friendly Games”. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on X about “innovative, sustainable and inclusive Games, which will put France and its mountains in the spotlight”.

It is unlikely that any major objections will come to light during that process. If France becomes the host country for the Winter Games, which are held every four years, they will take place in the Alps. 95 percent of the planned slopes and other locations have already been identified by the CNSOF. According to CNOSF president David Lappartient, accepting the candidacy is a “big step for French sport.” France will also host the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

The IOC only accepted the candidacy of the American Salt Lake City in Utah for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

