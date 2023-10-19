At least 8 airports had to suspend their activities this Wednesday (18.Oct) ​​according to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority

Airports in France were evacuated this Wednesday (October 18, 2023) for security reasons. According to information from the French Civil Aviation Authority and the country’s Ministry of the Interior, at least 8 airports had to suspend their activities.

On Friday (Oct 13), the Prime Minister of France, Élisabeth Borne, informed that the country is on emergency alert for an attack. The decision came after an attack on a school in Arras – which killed a teacher. Threats were also recorded against tourist sites, such as the Louvre Museum and the Palace of Versailles.

This Wednesday (18.Oct), Beauvais airport, near Paris, announced that it had been evacuated “due to an anonymous threat”. Afterwards, he informed that it was in the process of reopening.

In Toulouse, the airport’s official website said the airport had been closed since 10:50 a.m. (local time) due to “a bomb threat” what “affected its operations”. The terminal was “evacuated” It is “air traffic was interrupted indefinitely”.

Images of the moment that some passengers were forced to evacuate the airport were shared on social media. “Toulouse airport evacuated, but what is happening?”wrote a user on X (formerly Twitter).

— LA (@pyjamay_) October 18, 2023

Nice airport said on social media that it had halted its operations because of a “abandoned luggage” and that a security perimeter was created to allow for the necessary controls. He added that activities have already resumed after the police operation.

In Lille, the terminal was evacuated at around 10:30 am, as reported by a spokeswoman. Later, on social media, it was announced that authorities considered it safe for employees and passengers to return.

According to European press reports, planes were not allowed to depart from air terminals, however, some still allowed landings.

On Friday (Oct 13), the French government increased the security alert level to “emergency attack” after a terrorist attack in Arras that resulted in the death of a French teacher and 3 other people injured.

Faced with the intensification of the conflict between Israel and the extremist group Hamas, the country has been registering several threats to tourist attractions. On Tuesday (Oct 17), the Palace of Versailles was emptied and closed for around two hours “for security reasons”. The suspicion was that a bomb was in the area.

Today (4th), the Gendarmerie Nationale, a military police force subordinate to the French Ministry of Defense, warned about false bomb alerts. The crime is punishable by 2 years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros in the country. The entity also cited the “unnecessary mobilization of security forces” and the “disruption of public order in the places in question”.