The French actress Emmanuelle Béart (Gassin, 60 years old), star of iconic films of European cinema such as the beautiful liar (Jacques Rivette, 1991), a heart in winter (Claude Sautet, 1999) or eight women (François Ozon, 2002) and Hollywood productions such as Mission Impossible (Brian dePalma, 1996), reveals in a documentary co-directed by her that she was a victim of incest as a child. The interpreter does not identify her abuser, although the co-director, Anastasia Mikova, clarified this Tuesday at the press conference to present the film in Paris that she was not her father, the singer-songwriter Guy Béart. The film will be screened on September 24 on the French television channel M6.

At the press conference, in which Béart was not present, although he did send a video message, Mikova explained that the actress does not name her abuser because that is not “the focus of the film.” The documentary, called A silence si bruyant (A Silence So Echoing), includes the stories of four victims of incest, as well as Béart’s own contribution. In her video message, Béart explains that she initially did not want to talk about herself, only other victims of incest. “But her honesty and her courage made me want to talk too,” she clarified.

The incest began when Béart was 10 years old and continued until she was 14, the actress has recounted. In the documentary, her voice is heard off-screen telling her abuser: “Since my father, mother and friends didn’t notice anything, you could start over. And you did, for four years.” She was “saved” by her grandmother, Béart has recounted. “It is not a settling of scores”, clarified the director during the presentation.

Béart’s testimony joins others that have hit the French intellectual and cultural elite in recent years with cases of child abuse. At the end of 2019, the editor Vanessa Springora shook the Parisian literary world with the publication of The consentwhere he denounced the case of pedophilia of which he was a victim when he was 14 years old, and his aggressor, the writer Gabriel Matzneff, 50, with the connivance of the entire intellectual world of the time.

In 2021, the jurist Camille Kouchner, daughter of the former socialist minister and co-founder of Doctors Without Borders Bernard Kouchner and the political scientist and “icon of the left” Évelyne Pisier, revealed in the big family that his twin brother was the victim of sexual abuse from the age of 13 by his stepfather, the constitutionalist Olivier Duhamel, another regular figure on the French political and media scene. In fact, according to the newspaper the world who has accessed the documentary, the actress reveals that it was reading this book that led her to take a step forward and tell her own story. “Emmanuelle didn’t want to make a solo star confession on camera; she wanted a useful, necessary approach, a collective, choral film. At first, she didn’t even want to appear on the screen! ”, The director pointed out to the Parisian newspaper.

