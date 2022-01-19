French actor Gaspard Ulliel was descending the La Rosière ski slope in the Savoie department without a helmet when he collided with another skier and later died in hospital. This was announced on Wednesday, January 19, by the Agence France-Presse, citing the local prosecutor’s office.

It is noted that the collision occurred when the actor turned left along the highway to join his friends who were on a nearby highway.

According to prosecutors, when rescue services arrived at the scene, the second skier was unharmed, while Gaspard Ulliel was unconscious and was not wearing a helmet. At the same time, the department clarified that the presence of protection “would not necessarily change the situation.”

Ulliel collided with another skier at the intersection of two blue runs the day before. With serious injuries, the actor was taken by helicopter to the University Hospital of Grenoble (a city in southeastern France).

37-year-old Gaspard Ulliel played in the films The Long Engagement, Saint Laurent. Style is me”, “It’s just the end of the world”. He also played a young Hannibal Lecter in Peter Webber’s Hannibal Rising.

In 2014, the big event was the film “Saint Laurent. Style is me ”, where Ulliel played the legendary fashion designer. Three years later, he was nominated for the Jury Prize for Best Actor at the Riviera International Film Festival for his role in Xavier Dolan’s film It’s Only the End of the World.