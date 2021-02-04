On February 2, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office made public the preliminary investigation against Richard Berry, one of the most famous actors in France, for “rape, sexual assault and corruption of minors”, following the complaint filed by his eldest daughter, Coline Hiegel Berry, 45 years old.

The accusation also reaches the American singer Jeane manson, who lasted two years married to the French interpreter, from 1984 to 1986.

The tax statement specifies that Coline Hiegel Berry denounced her father and ex-stepmother in January, while the investigation began on the 25th of that month. On the other hand, the complainant told, through her Instagram stories, the abuses suffered.

“My father’s lies will not stand up to scrutiny from all the evidence collected so far,” she said, noting that as a child she lived in an environment of ‘domestic violence’.

3.2.2021 | Coline Hiegel Berry’s post denouncing her father, actor Richard Berry. Photo: Capture Coline Hiegel Berry / Instagram

Richard Berry denies the allegations

The French actor also used his Instagram account to deny what was stated in the complaint: “I have never had inappropriate or incestuous relationships with Coline, or with any of my children.”

2.2.2021 | Richard Berry’s post denying his daughter Coline Hiegel Berry’s complaint. Photo: Capture Richard Berry / Instagram

Singer Jeane Manson also came out to deny the accusations via Twitter.

“I did not observe any inappropriate behavior from him with Coline. (…) If I had known, a mere suspicion, the least act against children, I would have immediately started the legal process to denounce its perpetrator ”, said the artist.

3.2.2021 | Press release from Jeane Manson denying Coline Hiegel Berry’s claim. Photo: Capture Jeane Manson / Twitter

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.