The French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died this Wednesday at the age of 37, one day after having suffered a spectacular ski accident that kept him hospitalized in a serious condition, as confirmed by the interpreter’s agent to the French press. “Gaspard Ulliel has died as a victim of a skiing accident”, indicates the representative in a concise press release.

Winner of two César awards and known for his performance in Saint Laurent Y Hannibal, the origin of evil, Ulliel had been seriously injured in a skiing accident in the Alps after colliding with another skier at the La Rosière resort and was airlifted to Grenoble hospital with severe head trauma.

The actor, father of a six-year-old boy together with the model Gaëlle Pietri, had already worked in The pact of the wolves, Fugitives Y kiss whoever you want when he performed with Audrey Tautou in Long wedding Sunday, by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, which earned him the César for best revelation actor (it was already his third nomination). He won a César again in 2017, in the category of best actor, for his performance in Just the end of the world by Canadian Xavier Dolan.

In addition to the titles mentioned, Ulliel appeared in The Art of Loving, The Ballerina, 9 Fingers, Sibyl’s Reflection and the Marvel series was just about to premiere Moon Knight, since he was one of the French actors with the longest international career.

