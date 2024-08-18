AFP reports death of French actor Alain Delon at age 88

Legendary French actor Alain Delon died at his home on August 18 at the age of 88.

Alain-Fabien, Anoushka, Anthony, and also [его собака] It is with great sadness that the Lubos announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully at his home in Dushi, surrounded by his three children and his family (…) His family kindly asks that you respect his privacy at this extremely painful time of mourning. from AFP press release

During his lifetime, he was a recognized theater and film actor. In addition, he was called a sex symbol of the 1960s-1980s. Delon’s career breakthrough came after the release of the film “In the Bright Sun”. Then came the films “Rocco and His Brothers” and “The Leopard”, the latter of which brought the artist a nomination for the Golden Globe. In addition, during his career, the actor was awarded many honorary awards – from the Berlin and Locarno film festivals. In total, he starred in more than 90 films.

During his life, Delon was seriously ill and wanted to undergo euthanasia.

In 2019, Delon suffered two strokes. He was also diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. Due to his long-term illness, the actor wanted to end his life by euthanasia in 2022. According to his son Anthony, Delon had already made a will and intended to undergo the procedure in Switzerland.

In January of this year, it became known that the French film star had been placed under guardianship. This decision was made by the court. Thus, Delon was limited in a number of rights, including the right to dispose of real estate. At the same time, he could perform most of the usual operations, except for the most significant ones. A specially appointed person, whose name was not disclosed, was to be responsible for these actions.

Delon was placed under guardianship following a lawsuit initiated by the artist’s children, who demanded an assessment of their father’s health.

Already in April, the actor was placed under enhanced guardianship. Then all his income and property passed into the custody of the guardian.

The health condition of the movie star has become the subject of disputes among members of his family

Some time after the actor’s condition worsened, his children were accused of attempting to deliberately murder their father. In January of this year, Hiromi Rollin, who calls herself the star’s former companion, filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office. She explained that during their life together with Delon, his condition was stable. However, as soon as the woman moved out of her lover’s house after she was forced to do so, he began to miss appointments with doctors who had previously managed to keep him in a stable condition.

As evidence, she cited correspondence between the Delon brothers and their sister Anushka, in which the actor’s son Anthony suggested stopping his father’s chemotherapy. At the time, he argued that the treatment “hastens the approach of the inevitable.” Instead of proper treatment, Anthony suggested giving his father freshly squeezed juices.

In addition, the prosecutor’s office opened an investigation after the youngest son Alain-Fabien complained about his sister Anoushka. He accused his relative of allegedly abusing her father’s ignorance and weakness.

Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Delon with an order for support of Ukraine

In April of this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the French actor for his support of the country. Delon was awarded the Order of Merit, 3rd class, for his assistance to Ukraine.

As Zelensky pointed out, such an award is “an extremely rare and unprecedented gesture towards a foreigner.”

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Delon publicly recited poems by Taras Shevchenko. He also promised Zelensky to visit Ukraine when he had the opportunity. In addition, he stated that if he were younger than 50, he would serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, a year before the start of the special operation, Delon spoke positively about Russian President Vladimir Putin. The actor called him a “capable person” and noted that it is very difficult to govern a country like Russia for so many years. The artist was personally acquainted with the Russian leader and after his statement about him, he emphasized that he was not afraid of the criticism that such words could cause from his ill-wishers.