Base decided by the current president is higher than that of Marine Le Pen, with 90%, shows Ipsos-Sopra Steria survey

Voters of French President Emmanuel Macron (The Republic on the Move!), are 93% sure of the vote on the eve of this Wednesday’s debate (20.Apr.2022), the last one before the 2nd round of presidential elections scheduled for Sunday (24.Apr.). That’s what it says Ipsos-Sopra Steria survey released on Tuesday (19.Apr).

Among supporters of the right-wing party candidate Agrupamento Nacional, Marine Le Pen, 90% already have the decision taken for the election. Blanks and nulls indicated 58% certainty about the vote.

The survey was commissioned by the newspaper Le Parisien and on the radio Franceinfo. Here’s the intact (2.2 MB, in French).

In the survey of voting intentions, Macron appears with 56.5%, while Le Pen has 43.5%. The record shows a variation from the Monday’s Ipsos Survey (18.Apr), when the French president had 56% and the right-wing candidate had 44%.

If he wins on Sunday, Macron will be the first president to secure a second term since Jacques Chirac (1932-2019), re-elected in 2002. In the period, Nicolas Sarcozy (Republicans) -elected in 2007- failed in the search for a second term, losing the 2012 race for François Hollande of the Socialist Party. The French presidential term lasts for 5 years.

The survey was conducted from April 17 to 19. It asked 1,687 voters aged 18 and over who were registered on the French electoral rolls about their voting preference through online Ipsos questionnaires. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

The estimated participation of the more than 48 million French people registered in the voting lists varied between 69% and 73%, an average of 71%.

DEBATE

In this 4th, Macron and Le Pen meet for the last time before the 2nd round of elections. The event, known as “Read Debat” (“The debate”, in free translation) will be broadcast by the television channels France 2 and TF1 at 21:00 (local time, 16:00 GMT). There will be mediation by journalists Gilles Bouleau and Lea Salame.



Léa Salamé and Gilles Bouleau will present the last French presidential debate before the 2nd round of the elections