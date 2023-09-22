The demand for infrastructure was once again the central issue of the general assembly of the Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Fremm) held yesterday. Its president, Alfonso Hernández Zapata, called for “accelerating” the pending infrastructure agenda that is vital for the economic development of the Community, with special emphasis on the Mediterranean Corridor and the creation of the port of El Gorguel. A direct witness to his requests was the head of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, who attended the meeting.

Hernández urged the administrations to address the necessary pending regional socioeconomic transformation, in order to provide the acceleration needed for the per capita income of Murcia to reach the national average. And the metal businessmen consider it a priority to give an important boost to the map of the large pending projects, both with regard to the maritime container terminal, and in railway matters in the cases of the Corridor and the AVE to Lorca, continuing towards Andalusia, and shortening its entrance to Cartagena. Nor do they ignore the development of a national hydrological plan to increase regional GDP, by increasing productivity, quality employment and social well-being.

The highest business representative of the sector emphasized that it is the optimal time to build El Gorguel, in order to make the Corridor itself viable with competitive merchandise, and thus convert the Region into a reference logistics point in the Mediterranean. “If the port is built, the regional economy will take off,” he said, paraphrasing the president of the European Commission when she said that if the port of Rotterdam goes well, the EU economy goes well. “The Gorguel will be a great driving and transforming project,” she stated, and “it will attract the assembly and offshore industries.”

Likewise, he encouraged having a vision thinking about the future to position itself as a reference center in R&D&i in the Spanish southeast. And he announced the upcoming opening of a robotics unit.

López Miras took advantage of his intervention at the closing to refer to the economic direction of his new Executive, about which he said that “we will continue to reduce the tax pressure, opting to further simplify administrative procedures and demonstrating confidence in entrepreneurs.”

Likewise, he valued “practically 100% employability” in the Dual FP, where “Fremm is the maximum reference for involvement and success in ongoing projects”, in a context of a shortage of qualified workers, as published this Thursday by LA VERDAD .