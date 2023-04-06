Thursday, April 6, 2023, 09:52





The jury of the Metal’22 Awards, which is awarded every year by the Murcia Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs (FREMM), has unanimously decided to award the awards to Matriruiz, Auxiliar Conservera, Mecánicas Bolea and Soltec. Specifically, Matriruiz won in the Innovation category; Canning Assistant in Digital Transformation, a distinction promoted by the Accelera Pyme-FREMM Office; Bolea Mechanics in Excellence; and Soltec in which it recognizes business sustainability.

The jury for the Metal Awards was made up of the Minister of Business, Social Economy and the Self-Employed, Valle Miguélez, the president of Fremm, Alfonso Hernández, the vice-presidents of metal for Murcia, Encarna Ortiz, and for Cartagena, Tomás Martínez; the president of the Technological Center for Canning, Matías Garrigós and the director of the Murcia area in Cajamar, Ricardo Alcañiz.

45th anniversary



The distinctions will be delivered during the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the metal association, which will close with a tribute to its former president Juan Antonio Muñoz Fernández. It will be on April 27 at a meeting to be held at the Fremm Business Center, where, according to the organization in a statement, “the strength of the unity of a business federation that brings together 2,500 companies in 50 associations and unions will be shown, with innovation as a hallmark.