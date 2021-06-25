THE TRUTH Murcia Friday 25 June 2021, 10:57

The Employment Agency of the Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs of Murcia, Fremm, promptly specifies

CVs of the unemployed and people in active job search with experience to meet the current demand for

150 professionals.

Matching supply and demand is the Agency’s main challenge at a time when companies are tackling the post-Covid economic recovery and, therefore, need to incorporate labor. Although Fremm companies have as

quarry the students of their intermediate and higher degree cycles and certificates of professionalism that, along with the rest of the courses that promote youth employment, are free; They still need to add professionals of all kinds and geographic scope.

Currently, the needs are focused on welding of large structures, metalwork, automatic doors, engineering, HVAC and industrial cold, renewables, elevator maintenance, fire protection, industrial maintenance / mechatronics, plumbing, electricity, pressure equipment and compressed air, gas installations, surveillance systems, energy management, automotive (mechanics and technical inspection of vehicles), etc.

Having geographic mobility, digital skills and languages ​​can mean a professional level leap, even if it is oriented towards self-employment. The

incorporation would be immediate, becoming part of an industrial sector whose remuneration, stability and conditions correspond to the quality of employment in this area.

All interested persons can register as a new applicant to register with the Placement Agency. In an agile way, the profile and the employment preferences or ‘work demands’ are completed in order to be able to enroll in the offers of the sectors of your preference and that fit your profile. If you need help, you can also contact us through the email Agenciacolocacion@fremm.es.