The Murcia Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs (FREMM) has requested the General Directorate of Public Health to proceed to vaccinate metal workers who are in charge of maintaining the facilities in all kinds of hospitals and health centers and residences care for dependent people, given “the high risk of exposure from their work activity.”

FREMM has requested that this request be transferred to the Ministry of Health so that the Public Health Committee considers the group of metal installers members of subgroup 3B, within Group 3, which includes other health and social health personnel.

Specifically, the groups received are physiotherapists, occupational therapists, personnel from pharmacy offices, legal medicine, home help services, centers for minors, day centers and workers from penitentiary institutions.

Responsible for maintenance



As the Federation has argued in a statement, the importance of the work carried out by the group of metal installers was demonstrated last spring, when the IFEMA hospital in Madrid. So, welders and installers of electricity, plumbing and gas pipes, among other trades, They came as volunteers from all over Spain, including the Region of Murcia.

«In addition to being necessary to build dependencies, they are also essential to ensure the proper maintenance and operation of services. Thus, any breakdown in gas installations, plumbing or air ducts, among others, in any dependency must be attended by metal professionals, who must enter operating rooms, ICUs, floors or rooms of sanitary buildings or residences, with the consequent risk what it means for your health during the pandemic, “said FREMM.