Three groups of architects and builders present their plans to the employer, who will have to choose one and take it to the Town Hall before the end of the month
The growing and pressing shortage of specialized workers in the industrial and naval sectors, as well as the need to look for them outside the region, in other provinces and even in Poland, has forced employers to speed up the project to build the much demanded training center in the Los Camachos industrial estate. So much
#Fremm #accelerates #phase #training #center #Cartagena #year
Leave a Reply