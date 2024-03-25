Fremantle acquires production company Asacha Media

Fremantle has completed the acquisition of Asacha Media, a group specialized in the production of entertainment content, documentaries, TV series and films. The agreement was signed with Oaktree Capital Management LPthe founding partner, director and fund manager of Asacha Media.

Asacha Media owns eight production companies spread across Italy, France and the UK, all of which have achieved notable success in producing scripted, non-scripted and cinematic content. Among these, the Italian ones stand out Picomedia And Stand By Meauthors of highly successful series and programs such as the “phenomenon”Sea Outside” and notable films such as “Nostalgia” by Mario Martone, “La Scuola Cattolica” by Stefano Mordini, “Nowhere Special” by Uberto Pasolini and “Venuto al Mondo” by Sergio Castellitto.

Other hits include “A piece of Lundini“, “It's Always Midday“, “New Heroes”, “16 Years Pregnant” and “A Special Day” signed by Stand By Me. The other companies in the group Asacha Media in the world they include French women Kabo Family, Mintee And Srab Filmsin addition to the English ones Arrow Media, Red Planet Pictures And Wag.

This acquisition was strongly desired and guided by Andrea ScrosatiGroup COO and Continental Europe CEO of Fremantleand highlights the strategy of Fremantle to invest in and develop production companies involving creative talents from all over the world. The group Asacha Mediaheadquartered in Paris, France, will continue to be managed by the Co-Founder and Group CEO Gaspard De Chavagnacwho will report directly to Andrea Scrosati, with the support of Marina Williams in the role of Chief Content Officer.

Stand By Me And Picomedia will continue to operate independently within the brand Asacha and will remain under the supervision of Gaspard De Chavagnac. The other companies in the group Fremantle in Italy will not be affected by the agreement and will continue their activities as usual.