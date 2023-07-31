Five days after a fire broke out on freighter Fremantle Highway on the North Sea above Ameland, salvagers began towing the ship to a temporary parking space on Sunday afternoon. The smoke development on the ship decreased, so that the tugs were no longer hindered.

The operation was rather complicated by the southwesterly wind, which would constantly blow the smoke over the tugs. “The safety and health of the crew always comes first,” Rijkswaterstaat previously reported.

The anchorage to which the ship will be towed after the wind has turned is located 16.1 kilometers above Ameland and Schiermonnikoog. Rijkswaterstaat could not say when the ship will arrive there on Sunday afternoon. The two tugboats are pulling the Fremantle Highway “slowly and in a controlled manner” at a speed of about 3 knots (5.5 kilometers) per hour.

Rijkswaterstaat spokesman Ilze Rokven explains why it is important to move the ship: “You have to see it this way: there is, as it were, a burning car in the central reservation of the A16. In such a case, passing cars must slow down. It’s the same with boats.”

That is difficult for the carriers, says Rokven. “Arrival and departure times are accurately recorded in time slots in the port. Trucks adjust their planning for loading and unloading those ships accordingly. That is all close. The fact that passing boats now have to sail more slowly is a major obstacle to shipping traffic.” The new location is further away from the shipping routes.

The freighter will remain at the anchorage until the fire is finally under control. Then – based on the condition of the ship, the tides and the weather conditions – it is determined to which port the ship can best be taken. The owner, the Japanese shipping company K Line, has a decisive say in this, says Rokven. “He has been held accountable.”

Sleeping facilities on board

In addition to the two tugboats, the oil recovery vessel MS Arca is also located nearby. “This is a large ship,” says Rokven, “designed to spend several days at sea in a row. So there are also sufficient sleeping facilities on board.”

Some other ships are now busy with other activities, but are available on the basis of a ‘pilot contract’ if the situation requires it. “These ships can also help with a possible leak.”

The Freemantle Highway carried more than 3,700 cars, including nearly 500 electric cars, on its way from Bremerhaven in Germany to Port Said in Egypt. The 23 people on board were disembarked fairly quickly after the outbreak of the fire. One of them was killed, sixteen others were injured.