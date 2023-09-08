Towage and salvage companies Boskalis and Multraship disembarked the last of the more than 3,700 cars on the freighter Fremantle Highway on Wednesday. Boskalis announced this on Friday NRC. A spokesman for the company also says that their “work is done”. The companies handed over the ship to Japanese owner Shoei Kisen Kaish.

The Fremantle Highway, which caught fire in the North Sea on the night of 25 to 26 July, has been in Eemshaven since the beginning of August. There, the salvage companies emptied the ship, which will probably remain in the port for a number of weeks, in recent weeks. During the emptying, a car caught fire, but that incident had hardly any consequences.

According to a spokesman for Groningen Seaports, the ship must have left “no later than October 14”, writes ANP news agency. The port needs the quay on which the Fremantle Highway is currently located for other purposes. The question is what the owner of the ship will do: demolish or repair. At the moment it is still unclear what the decision of Shoei Kisen Kaish will be.

The Fremantle Highway departed from Bremerhaven in Germany at the end of July and was on its way to Port Said in Egypt, before sailing via the Suez Canal to the final destination of Singapore. Of the more than 3,700 cars on board, about 500 were electric. It is still unclear how the fire, which raged for several days, started.