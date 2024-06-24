Baldur’s Gate 3 it proved to be one of the best games of last year, receiving ovations from critics and managing to be popular even among the general public, despite being an RPG usually appreciated by a niche. One of the strengths of Larian Studios’ latest effort is undoubtedly represented by its cast of characters, including Shadowheartprotagonist of cosplay signed by frekya which we propose below.

Shadowheart is one of the allies that we will be able to recruit in our party during the adventure, as well as an Origin character, i.e. one that the player can impersonate rather than create a personalized protagonist from scratch. A cleric devoted to the dark deity Shar, Shadowheart aims to recover an artifact of great value and bring it to Baldur’s Gate, with the player’s choices that can influence her fate, bringing her closer to or further away from this cult.