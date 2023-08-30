Landslide Frejus, haywire traffic and waiting for hours to pass from Italy to France. Here’s what’s happening

The bad weather and the consequent landslides created inconvenience huge to border between Italy and France provoking long queues at Frejus. The large landslide that occurred last Sunday in the Maurienne region, in French territory, is causing serious problems for traffic on the Valle d’Aosta, with slowdowns and very long files. These are inconveniences that have been going on for days now. Yesterday evening – reports the Corriere della Sera – a traffic jam was in fact created at the entrance to the tunnel Mont Blanc, the only passage available. The debris that collapsed in the landslide invaded the A43 motorway, which connects Italy and France, and the Frejus tunnel was traffic prohibited. This obviously led all means to converge on the Mont Blanc tunnel: the traffic jam was, unfortunately, inevitable. The competent authorities they expected a similar phenomenonso much so that he warned of the situation.

They have been calculated at least three hours of waiting to go through the tunnel and reach Courmayeur, in France. According to what was reported by the Corriere della Sera, as many as 4,800 cars passed by yesterday at 2 pm, leaving from Courmayeur. It was mostly about heavy vehicles. A temporary closure of the Mont Blanc tunnel would be scheduled for 4 September to allow the execution of construction works maintenance that should last until December.

