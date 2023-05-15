President of the tourism agency says it needs more budget because the agency does not receive amendments

the president of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion), Marcelo ash, asks for more budget for the organ. He cited the MP (Provisional Measure) 1,147 2022, which stipulates the transfer of 5% of the surplus of the Sesc It is Senac for the entity. The former federal deputy said he will fight for the money, but the amount is still low. “I’m charging 5% of that, which comes to R$447 million. To promote the whole of Brazil. Is nothing”he said in an interview with the newspaper Brazilian mail published this Sunday (May 14, 2023).

In 2020, an MP sanctioned by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) transformed Embratur into an autonomous entity. Before, it was an autarchy. Despite remaining linked to the government’s Ministry of Tourism, the entity can no longer receive public investments, such as the rapporteur’s amendments.

The need to attract private investment would be Freixo’s central motivation for fighting for transfers from Sesc and Senai. He compared his organ to the Apex (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), which receives part of the surplus Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service) every year.

Freixo claims that Sistema S is reluctant to make the money available. “The Sesc-Senac have a revenue, the two together, R$ 9 billion per year”he said.

An estimate of CNC (National Confederation of Commerce) says that the transfer of funds could cause the closure of Sesc and Senac units in more than 100 municipalities. Union centrals and workers’ confederations demonstrated against the change.

Freixo spoke about some results of Brazilian tourism in the first 3 months of 2023. According to him, 2.3 million people visited the country in the period. The collection of this movement was R$ 8.6 billion.

On the airline ticket market, he defended more promotions: “We need to improve, increase the number of flights. And you have to guarantee investment in promotion, which is the big fight we have today”.

Regarding the safety of tourists, especially women, who come to Brazil, Freixo suggested training more police officers. “I proposed to [ministro da Justiça] Flávio Dino a project to train female police officers in cities that are tourist destinations for women traveling alone”.

He also commented on accusations of fraud on Bolsonaro’s vaccination card. He said that Duque de Caxias’s choice to forge the document was wrong because everyone knew about the precariousness of health posts and the long queues they had to receive the immunizer. “A place where there was a report every day about the queue, the terrible conditions for the population. Think of an absurd business. Everything is there: a president forging his ID card, the forgery being in the municipality that was most subject to deviations and public health problems”he stated.

Bolsonaro was the target of a PF (Federal Police) operation on the suspicions. Former employees and supporters of his were arrested.

Freixo has been ahead of Embratur since the beginning of the year on the recommendation of Minister Daniela do Waguinho (Tourism). He ran for governor of Rio de Janeiro in 2022 for the PSB, but lost to Claudio Castro (PL).