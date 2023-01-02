Federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), chosen to be the president of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism) in the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), said on Sunday (1st.Jan.2023) have the objective of showing a new Brazil during his tenure.

According to him, stimulating tourism will involve building the image of a country “of dialogue, democracy and the fight against hunger” and partnering with ministries to formulate policies that favor tourism.

“The image of Brazil abroad is the image of another Brazil. It is a Brazil of science, dialogue, democracy, education, the fight against hunger. This is the image of Brazil that we want to present to the world and invite people to discover Brazil”said Freixo, upon arriving for Lula’s inauguration in the National Congress.

Freixo named the Ministries of Sport, Justice and the Environment as potential partners. “The environmental issue is decisive. There is a vector of tourism today which is climate tourism. Only Brazil has the Amazon. So we manage to bring people, generate jobs, generate preservation of the Amazon with more resources.”

For Sports, Freixo is thinking of a sports agenda, built with Minister Ana Moser, with activities throughout the year. The idea is to stimulate, in addition to tourism, the generation of jobs.

With the Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, he indicated a partnership to improve the safety of tourists, especially women. “Brazil is the second riskiest country for women to travel alone. This we have to win, this is a shame. So, having policing aimed at the safety of women who might visit Brazil. There are a lot of projects, a lot of things and the partnership with all the ministries will be fundamental”.

He also affirmed his collaboration with the Minister of Justice in the construction of policies against violence in Rio de Janeiro, where he built his political career fighting against state militias.

“Dino is my longtime friend. Everything that I could help him with in this process, both the assembly of the Federal Police, I helped. And I will continue helping, because I have many years in my life dedicated to this topic and I will always be willing to help, even more so with Dino at the head of this very important ministry”said Freixo.

With information from Brazil Agency.