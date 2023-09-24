Bill that taxes sports betting allocates 1% of revenue to the tourism agency; text is being processed in the Senate

The president of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion), Marcelo Freixo (PT), has been trying to convince senators to maintain the section that allocates 1% of revenue to betting taxes online for the agency in PL 3,626 of 2023.

The project was approved in the Chamber on September 13th and allocated this portion of the revenue to ensure a budgetary source for Embratur. Now, it awaits the Senate’s analysis.

The result of the vote in Casa Baixa was celebrated by Freixo. Since he was appointed to preside over the agency, the former deputy has been committed to ensuring a source of current revenue for Embratur.

In 2019, the agency was removed from the public budget, but until today it has not received a new permanent source of funding. “For the first time since 2019, the possibility of its own source was created for Embratur”declared Freixo after the vote.

The former congressman already had his first venture in the search for revenue frustrated in May, when the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) vetoed the transfer of 5% of the surplus Sesc (Commercial Social Service) and Senac (National Commercial Learning Service) for Embratur. “If nothing is done […] Next year, it will close its doors. There are no more tourism promotion companies in Brazil”Freixo said at the time.

For 2023, Embratur’s budget is R$285 million. Of this total, R$100 million is transferred by Sebrae (Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Businesses) via agreement. The remaining R$85 million are leftovers from the past administration.

This amount is considered low for the agency. Embratur states that as it is part of a globalized market such as tourism, the majority of its expenses are in dollars and euros, which further reduces the flexibility of this budget.

“Embratur today survives on partnerships with Sebrae and budget surpluses from the previous administration. So approving this 1% in the Senate is central for Embratur to continue working and delivering results”Freixo’s advisor told the Power360.

According to the Embratur president’s team, the senators’ response to the request has been positive. This is because congressmen have signaled that the agency can be an important vector for the development of tourism in Brazil.

“From January to July this year, foreign tourists who came to Brazil spent R$18.5 billion. This is higher revenue than the same period in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year. So our management is delivering good results in a short time. But, to continue working, you need a source of income”declared the former deputy’s advisor.