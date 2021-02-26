Toni Friexa, candidate for the presidency of Barcelona together with Joan Laporta and Víctor Font, he has gone through the microphones of “El Larguero” from Cadena SER to give the starting gun to the electoral campaign of the Barcelona club.

Minguella: “If the intermediary achieves better conditions. We will never pay more than 5% to an agent. Raiola was paid 11 million euros for Ibrahimovic.”

VAR: “The operation of the VAR since Rubiales received a call changed. After the pandemic a scandal with the VAR can be brought out every day and with a clear injured party: Barça. I try to be objective, but inequality and bad luck … Lenglet did not touch the Cádiz player “.

Mbappé or Haaland: “There is an agreement with two differential players in attack and a defense”.

Messi: “I hope Messi stays. I see him motivated to continue and I am convinced that nowhere can he be better than in Barcelona.”

Golden Ball. “Any player who wants to win the Ballon d’Or knows that he is only going to win it if he wears the Barça shirt.”

VARentino poster: “Communication agencies try to attract attention, they don’t have to be my words. But I do say that the VAR changes.”

League Champion: “LaLiga is going to be won by Barça because when they have won it they have been much superior to the others. There are several days left. I always see the glass half full and I hope to witness it from the box”.

Koeman: “If I am president, Koeman will remain a coach. Because of his leadership, courage … He is a club man.”

Agreement for 49% of Barça corporate: “Studying the programs are made at the beginning after the negotiations that we have reached with a group.”

Words by Jordi Cruyff: “Who better than a son can talk about his father. Everyone knows the good relationship he had with Laporta.”

Pau Gasol: “I didn’t tell anything about Pau Gasol and Barça. I just speculated. I don’t want to imagine that they gave the news true because of my speculation.”

Salary reduction: “All players will have to make an effort to reduce expenses.”

Laporta: “I expected a lot from Laporta’s candidacy. And I have been a little pending”.

Bell: “The member has already realized how each candidate has behaved. The club is managed by showing its face and going back”.

Extend the date of the elections?: “No. For me it is not a sacrifice, but the club needs a presidency.”

Discussions: “For our part there is no complaint in making more debates. We want to get our message to the partners.”

Choices: “More options now than three weeks ago? The response to our proposals is very good. We are getting on well.”

Canditatos: “This campaign is a good example of how each candidate would manage the club. We are achieving maximum performance with maximum austerity.”