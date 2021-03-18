Overcome the forced trance of obtaining the guarantees and that endangered the investiture of Joan Gaspart as the new president of Barcelona, Toni Freixa reveals on his Twitter account how Tebas explained to them in the pre-campaign that if the president-elect did not present the required guarantees, he would make the decision to remove the category from Barcelona. Here, Freixa’s statements are reproduced in full:

“Now that we have a president and board of directors, I make some reflections on the endorsement:

1) It is a great nonsense that to be a manager of a club, one must respond personally and objectively, the results of the management. It does not occur in any other sector of activity.

2) Although it is more silly that this responsibility should be guaranteed with a bank guarantee of 15% of the spending budget. This comes from a norm from more than 30 years ago, when clubs had budgets a hundred times lower.

3) Aware of this circumstance and that, in addition, LaLiga’s financial fair play regulations “de facto” prevent losses from occurring under normal conditions, I held a meeting in October with Javier Tebas to tell him that it was necessary to work to eliminate the endorsement.

4) When the board of directors resigned, I learned that there is an opinion to the club that establishes that in Catalonia, by application of the club regulations, there is no obligation to endorse for not configuring the responsibility of managers as objective.

5) I then held a second meeting with LaLiga, already in the pre-campaign, in which I informed its general secretary, Carlos del Campo, of this circumstance. When in Madrid you tell them that we have our own regulations, they don’t like it, but that’s the way it is.

6) LaLiga’s response, specifically from Javier Tebas, to Carles Tusquets was immediate: “If you allow the new president to take office without having deposited the endorsement, I will lower Barça to the Second Division.” This is what Carles Tusquets explained to the three candidates.

7) That said, I hope that work will now be done to suppress this endorsement, which is not only undemocratic and distorts the management, but these days it has been the cause of unfair and opportunistic comments against the winning candidacy of the elections.

8) In my candidacy we had resolved this issue, but we would have also worked from the first day with the Government of the Generalitat, with the CSD and LaLiga to suppress it. I am convinced that this is the last time that a Barça board has to endorse ”.