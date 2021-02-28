Toni Freixa did not feel comfortable in the first three-game debate. From the beginning, he was clear that he was not allowed to speak as much as the rest of the candidates, he asked TV3 to introduce the social area among the discussion areas in its debate; and it was difficult for him to enter the melee as it was sensed at the beginning between the three candidates. He lost step at first and, although he warmed up later, he did not finish feeling like in that habit. “When I start talking, they don’t let me …”, he said a couple of times. Freixa repeatedly reproached Laporta for how his tenure ended in 2010. “The challenge for the next president has to be that what happened in the previous term ends, as in 2003 and 2020, with high levels of indebtedness, does not happen.” For Font and his slips in the campaign he also had: “Barça cannot govern by hiding or rectifying every day.”

He did agree with Laporta that Barça’s situation is reversible: “We flee from catastrophic approaches. Barça’s strength is immense. And today’s situation, which is critical, has a remedy. Because it has always had it throughout our history. Barça should not be about generating more income, what we have to do is manage our resources and maintain our identity Bayern are Euopa champions with a budget of 750 million euros. What we need is to have an identity, to be faithful to our history and to maintain our legal club form. Some say that to compete, we will have to be SAD. But that will never be the case by the will of its partners, because it is in the statutes. This can only happen with two hypotheses. One, that Barça lose its independence; that it falls into the hands of political, economic, media powers … And second, is that irresponsible management places Barça in a situation of risk “.

Freixa was the only candidate who ended his golden minute with a Visca las penyes, in a nod to one of the areas that he has always taken care of and that he hopes will pay off in the elections: “We are sensitive to the supporters clubs and two of the people of our candidacy are members of the Confederació de Penyes. We have been to the Congress of Penyes. Our sensitivity is beyond any doubt And the fruit of that knowledge, it gives us a unique identity. The beginning of everything that is being done. “

Friexa wants more talk about soccer. At the moment he doesn’t get much either: “We are the only candidacy that, in the figure of Lluís Carreras, we have started to explain to the members what we will do in football. Carreras learned from Cruyff at La Masia. We are clear about what the model is and what the idea is. “

In relation to Espai Barça, he said: “The club held a referendum in 2014 that was approved by the members. And the club has worked a lot and very well. Urban planning approvals were obtained. We don’t have to waste any more time. We have to execute this one. project, which is for the Barça of today and for the new generations. Surely we will lose comfort, but we have to do it now. “