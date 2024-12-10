Óscar Freire, three-time world champion on the road, continues not to understand the change of opinion of the new president of the Spanish Cycling Federation, José Vicioso, who assured him the position of national coach just before the former Cantabrian cyclist went on vacation. . The position would be for Alejandro Valverde. According to the manager, there was a “misunderstanding.”

“It has been a disappointment. We all left happy from a meeting we had in Madrid. This is not a misunderstanding, there was a lack of words, professionalism and everything. He did not show his face, nor did he call to explain it,” Óscar Freire told EFE.

This is not a misunderstanding, there was a lack of words, professionalism and everything. “He didn’t show his face, nor did he call to explain it.”

Oscar FreireTriple world champion





The rainbow jersey in 1999, 2001 and 2004 and three-time winner of the Milan San Remo (2004, 2007 and 2010), he received an offer from Vicioso to take charge of the national team after a meeting held in Las Rozas (Madrid). After reaching a verbal agreement, the announcement would become official when Freire returned from vacation.

“I didn’t worry about running due to the change of president in the Federation. They were the ones who contacted me, I was talking to the president, we discussed technical, sporting and even economic issues. They told me there was no money, and I told them that I wouldn’t do it for free, but that the money was not going to be a problem. We came out of the meeting with an agreement,” Freire said.

“I’m not going anywhere with people like that.”

Oscar FreireTriple world champion





With the agreement that Freire was going to be the new coach, the Cantabrian left for Dubai convinced that upon his return the appointment would be made public to the press. But while he was enjoying his vacation, worrying news reached him.

“I went on vacation with the idea that I was going to be a coach, but then I don’t know what happened. A journalist called me and told me that he was going to publish a story that Valverde was the president’s initial idea as the first choice for coach, and that I was plan B. That made me laugh because I knew it was going to be me. At the meeting we agreed that we would not say anything until my return,” he commented.

Given this news, Freire called President José Vicioso “to calm things down in the face of possible rumors.” “The answer,” Freire explained, was: “Don’t worry, they won’t bother you.” Then I asked him again on WhatsApp and he didn’t answer me. That seemed strange to me. I called him later and he hung up the phone on me. I saw something happening. And then I find out that he met with Valverde.”

These things happen in politics and nothing happens, and this man is just another politician.”

Oscar FreireTriple world champion





”From then on, if he was going to call me to tell me that it was a misunderstanding, he better not call me. There was no misunderstanding, there was simply a lack of words, scruples, professionalism and everything. He didn’t show his face, he didn’t call to give an explanation,” he explained. “I’m not going anywhere with people like that.”

Disappointed with the attitude of the new president of the Spanish Cycling Federation, Freire commented that he has received several messages from several people who had not written to him for a long time.

”Some have told me that they have done me a favor. At first it doesn’t seem like it has a very good reputation. These things happen in politics and nothing happens, and this man is just another politician,” he said.

Freire stated that in the aforementioned meeting he told Vicioso: “in sports I was in charge and that no one would interfere in my role to avoid commitments with teams and other sectors, that I was not going to allow it.”

“I spoke with Valverde and told him that I have nothing against him, we are friends, he is not to blame for anything.”

Oscar FreireTriple world champion





The attitude that Freire refers to Vicioso does not allow going back, and he stressed that there was no way he would accept the position of coach.

“For my part it is definitive because with people like that I am not going anywhere. I have personality and word. People want me to be a coach, but they don’t want who has to decide it. Many people have written to me in that sense,” he commented.

Regarding his relationship with Alejandro Valverde, the former world champion stressed that he has no problem with the Murcian, and that he spoke with him to clarify the situation.

“I spoke with Valverde and told him that I have nothing against him, we are friends, he is not to blame for anything. “I don’t know how he will do it as a coach, nor do I know how I would have done it,” he concluded.