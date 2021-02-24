Far from school à la Blanquer and the dismemberment of a disoriented school institution, Freinet teachers continue to pave the way for other practices, both emancipatory and joyful, as their recent manifesto shows. In line with the modern school movements and since its creation in 1947, the Cooperative Institute of the Modern School (Icem) continues to innovate and reaffirm “A political choice, a choice of life”, a commitment to a popular, democratic and political school, “A school of the people for the people”. While the current school “Transmits and maintains the capitalist illusion”, Freinet classes develop cooperation and assemblies, free text, correspondence, mathematical creations and research of all kinds, artistic expression … The child is the author of his career, opening himself up to others, to society, to the world. This beautifully illustrated short manifesto does more than recall the general principles of this pedagogical inspiration.