UpdateThe Greek cargo ship that ran aground early Monday morning in the northern part of Egypt’s Suez Canal is sailing again. Three tugboats managed to get it afloat after a few hours, reports maritime service provider Leth Agencies.

Twenty-one ships that have to pass through the channel in a southerly direction are expected to be able to continue their journey with minor delays, the maritime service provider said.

It concerns the bulk carrier Glory, owned by the Greek shipping company Target Marine but sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands. The 225-meter-long and 35-meter-wide ship was on its way to China with Ukrainian grain, according to media reports. The ship ran aground when it joined a southbound convoy near the Egyptian city of El-Qantarah. The Glory flies the flag of the Marshall Islands but is owned by

In March 2021, the Japanese container ship Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal for six days. The blockade disrupted global shipping for a time. The specialized Dutch company Smit Salvage, part of dredging and maritime service provider Boskalis, was called in to refloat the ship. That worked after several attempts. The blockade forced 200 other freighters to wait or choose another route. See also El Debate - State of exception or abuse?: the controversial measures in El Salvador

The Ever Given ran aground in the southern part of the Suez Canal on March 23 of that year. This happened just after the 400-meter-long and 59-meter-wide freighter had entered the major thoroughfare from the Red Sea and was on its way to the Mediterranean. According to the Taiwanese container shipping company Evergreen, which operates the freighter, the colossus went off course due to a power failure and/or poor visibility due to a dust storm with wind gusts of about 40 knots. That equates to wind force 9.

Trade route

The 193-kilometer Suez Canal is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, accounting for about 12 percent of global trade. About a million barrels of oil and a large amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are also transported through the canal every day. When the Suez Canal is closed, ships between Asia and Europe must circumnavigate via the Cape of Good Hope, which can require weeks of extra sailing time. Oil tankers from the Middle East also make extensive use of the Suez Canal. See also CBS: more than 19,000 corona deaths in 2021

The Suez Canal was deepened and widened in 2015 by the Dutch dredgers Van Oord and Boskalis, because sea-going vessels are getting bigger and bigger.



The container ship Ever Given, owned by Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen KK, blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March 2021, as seen in this satellite image from Maxar Technologies. ©AFP

