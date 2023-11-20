Home page World

Julia Stanton

Ship accident in Guangzhou

A cargo ship collapses out of nowhere in southern China. It is still unclear how this could have happened. Eyewitnesses describe dramatic moments.

Guangzhou – There were frightening scenes that took place in southern China last week: A cargo ship suddenly broke in half while underway and sank immediately. Surveillance cameras filmed the accident, which occurred on November 15 in the port city of Guangzhou.

Fortunately, eyewitnesses on nearby ships were able to act quickly. A shipping expert involved in the rescue operation described the British Video platform Newsflare, that he and a colleague were nearby and were able to observe the entire event. After the accident, they immediately set off in a boat to rescue the crew.

Ship accident in China: freighter had stored 3,000 tons of iron ore

Thanks to the men’s quick reaction time, all four crew members were successfully rescued. Despite the severity of the accident, no one was injured in the accident.

The sunken ship had come from Anhui, a province in eastern China, and was storing 3,000 tons of iron ore powder. According to the shipping authority in Guangzhou, there was no pollution in the accident, although the powder left a visible trace in the water.

The halves of the huge freighter are now blocking the water and must be removed. Why the accident occurred is currently unclear and is now being investigated by the responsible authorities.

Freighter accident off Heligoland ended with four missing

Ship accidents don’t always end so lightly. Only came across in October two cargo ships together on the North Sea southwest of Helgoland. The captain of one of the ships was killed and four other people are still missing.

Shortly after the accident, there were also concerns about a possible environmental disaster because of a leak of marine diesel in the accident. The cause of the shipwreck is still unknown. (jus)