Search for the missing sailors from the freighter “Verity”, which sank in the North Sea on October 24th after a collision with another ship. © The sea rescuers – DGzRS/dpa

The captain of one of the two ships that collided in the German Bight is dead. How did the accident happen?

Heligoland – The captain of the ship “Verity” involved in the accident died in the freighter collision on the North Sea off Heligoland. The dead man has now been identified, a spokeswoman for the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office said on Thursday. The autopsy results have so far revealed no evidence of foul play.

The cause of the accident is therefore still unknown. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the two rescued sailors are in Bremen.

Last week, the coaster “Verity”, which was loaded with steel sheets, and the larger freighter “Polesie”, which was 190 meters long, collided in the German Bight around 22 kilometers southwest of Helgoland. The “Verity” then sank quickly. Two sailors were rescued and one dead person was recovered. Authorities believe the four missing sailors are dead. dpa