In the largest multimodal station in the Paris region, hundreds of containers pass through every day. But rail only accounts for 9% of freight transport. Anthony Chérubini, Managing Director of T3M, offers companies combined rail and road transport. The trucks ensure the end of the journey, but most of it is done by train. Freight trains run at night. Upon arrival, the containers are delivered within a radius of around one hundred kilometers. This prevents trucks from crossing France. But road transport provides 90% of freight transport.

However, over long distances, rail is competitive. For a Paris-Marseille train, the cost is 900 to 1,000 euros. By truck, it costs 980 euros on average. But freight does not use high speed lines and on the rest of the network, poorly maintained, it is not a priority. More places for freight, the government is committed. The sector would like to ensure 18% of freight transport by 2030, twice as much as at present.

