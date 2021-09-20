In the capital of Guinea, Conakry, two freight trains of the Rusal branch of the Russian company Rusal, Rusal CBK, collided and derailed. Video of what happened publishes Guineematin.com.

The footage shows derailed trains. The cars look worn out, some of them are completely rusty.

According to the newspaper, the accident occurred at 5 am local time (8 am Moscow time) in the suburb of Vanindar. Both trains were heading to the port. One of the trains stopped due to a breakdown, the next freight train crashed into it. As a result of the collision, one person died, there are injured.

Earlier in Turkey there was a collision of a bus and a train. The service minibus left the railway crossing a few seconds before the passage of the freight train. As a result of the road accident, six people died. The minibus was taking workers to one of the facilities in the city of Luleburgaz in the Tekirdag province.