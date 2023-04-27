In the area named after Lazo in the Khabarovsk Territory, a man died as a result of a collision with a freight train. This was announced on April 27 by the Eastern Interregional SU on transport of the TFR.

The collision took place on the evening of April 26 at the Verino station. According to the department, a freight train hit a man who was crossing the tracks in a hood, “while distracted by the phone.”

The driver applied emergency braking and gave sound signals, but the collision could not be avoided. A 56-year-old pedestrian died on the spot from his injuries. AmurMedia.

A pre-investigation check was organized under Part 2 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules for the movement and operation of railway transport, resulting in the death of a person through negligence.” Based on the results of the audit, a decision will be made to initiate a criminal case.

On the morning of April 20, a freight train killed a man and a woman in the Jewish Autonomous Region. They crossed the railway tracks in the immediate vicinity of the passing train.