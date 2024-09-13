A train with approximately 200 passengers on boardthe 2411 of Trenord coming from Domodossola, is slightly derailed in an accident with a freight car in Milan.

It happened shortly before 6.30 in via Pallanza at the intersection with viale Fulvio Testinot far from the Greco-Pirelli railway station.

The passenger train was entering at low speed, while the freight train was exiting. Suddenly a container detached from the second train and ended up on the track where the passenger train was passing.

Milan, freight train derails near Greco station: delays on high speed



The engineer he tried to brake but was still unable to avoid the impact which caused a skid. Although remaining on the embankment. The toll is 6 injured.

The 24-year-old driver reported a trauma to the chest and back and was taken with yellow code to the Niguarda hospital.

THE passengers with multiple contusionsbrought to the Fatebenefratelli and San Raffaele, are two men aged 35 and 51 and two women aged 37 and 64.

An Areu major emergency management vehicle, an Areu major emergency coordination vehicle, a medical car, a nursing car, two Areu logistical support vehicles, 5 ambulances, firefighters and law enforcement intervened on site.



Delays in journeys of up to 90 minutes: here’s what they are

High-speed, Intercity and regional trains can be routed on the alternative route and record an increased travel time of up to 90 minutes. Regional trains on the Turin – Milan line are subject to route restrictions, and originate and end their journey at Milan Porta Garibaldi.

Train FR 9607 Torino Porta Nuova (5:50) – Napoli Centrale (11:38) today stops at Milano Rogoredo instead of Milano Centrale. Train FR 9782 Milano Centrale (6:53) – Torino Porta Nuova (7:55) has been cancelled. Passengers can use train FR 9600 Milano Centrale (7:53) – Torino Porta Nuova (8:55), which today is routed on the alternative route from Milano Centrale to Milano Certosa via Mirabello.

Passengers departing from Milano Centrale to Bologna Centrale can use the train FR 9515 Milano Centrale (7:10) – Sapri (14:32); those heading to Roma Termini and Napoli Centrale can use the train FR 9605 Milano Centrale (6:35) – Napoli Centrale (11:03). Passengers heading to Milano Centrale can continue their journey from Milano Rogoredo with the first useful solutions provided by Trenitalia Customer Service staff.

Train FR 9611 Torino Porta Nuova (6:50) – Napoli Centrale (12:33) today stops at Milano Rogoredo instead of Milano Centrale and is routed on the alternative route from Milano Centrale to Milano Certosa via Mirabello.

Passengers departing from Milano Centrale can use the first available solutions provided by Trenitalia Customer Service staff up to Milano Rogoredo, where they can continue with the train FR 9611 Torino Porta Nuova (6:50) – Napoli Centrale (12:33). Passengers heading to Milano Centrale can continue their journey from Milano Rogoredo with the first available solutions provided by Trenitalia Customer Service staff.

Train FR 9519 Torino Porta Nuova (7:00) – Salerno (14:06) is now routed on the alternative route from Milano Centrale to Milano Certosa via Mirabello and does not stop at Milano Centrale. Passengers can use the first available solutions provided by Trenitalia Customer Service staff. Train FR 9587 Torino Porta Nuova (10:00) – Reggio Calabria Centrale (21:14) departs from Milano Centrale at 11:10. Passengers departing from Torino Porta Nuova and Torino Porta Susa can use train FR 9535 Torino Porta Nuova (11:00) – Reggio Calabria Centrale (22:07).