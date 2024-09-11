South-Eastern Railway: Freight train derailed near Belgorod due to interference in work

In the Belgorod region, a freight train derailed due to interference with the operation of railway transport. This reported the press service of the South-Eastern Railway in its Telegram channel.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 10 on the Volokonovka-Novy Oskol section. As a result of the accident, the locomotive and carriages derailed. There were no casualties.

The railway workers named interference with the operation of railway transport as the reason for the derailment. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

On August 27, FSB officers detained a resident of Tambov who attempted to sabotage a railway in the region. According to the agency, the suspect, born in 1992, entered into correspondence with an unidentified person, from whom he received the corresponding assignment. To commit the crime, the man purchased an incendiary mixture and studied the routes to infrastructure facilities, but was unable to complete his plan. He was detained by security forces.