Brennbahn line affected: Derailed freight train causes many train cancellations. (Symbolic photo) © Imago Images

Closed station and train cancellations: A freight train derailed in Bolzano. No one was injured, but the consequences can still be felt a day later.

Bolzano – In the late afternoon of September 26th, a freight train derailed in the north of Italy, reports the South Tyrol portal stol.it and other local media. The exact cause is still unknown, police investigations are ongoing.

Bolzano fire brigade gives the all-clear after a freight train derailed

Just recently, a derailed freight train caused an uproar in North Rhine-Westphalia. Now there were two tank cars in the Bolzano train station that shocked staff and guests. Loud rainews.it It was a Deutsche Bahn freight train with dangerous goods on board. The professional fire brigade came to check it after the derailment and quickly made it clear: no one was injured and no dangerous liquids or gases escaped. The freight train also escaped without major damage.

State of emergency at the train station in Bolzano – train cancellations continue

Freight traffic initially had to be suspended for the investigation. And passenger traffic didn’t escape unscathed either, as the derailed wagons blocked part of the entrance. One day after the accident, clean-up work continues. There are still train cancellations on the Brennbahn line and on the line between Bolzano and Merano.

