Freight | Fully protecting merchant ships in the Red Sea is practically impossible, says an air defense expert

Drones used for attacks cost a fraction of the price of an anti-aircraft missile.

of Yemen Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea have presented a difficult task for the US-led security operation. The mere fear of being the target of an airplane or missile attack is enough to drive merchant ships to other routes, and it is practically impossible to guarantee a gapless air defense to prevent threats.

Museum director and lieutenant colonel of the Anti-Aircraft Museum, evp. Esa Kelloniemi says that even if more defense systems and more efficient security departments are sent to the area, they can only reduce the risks, not eliminate them completely.

“Obviously, the adversary develops its operations and can, for example, send so many airplanes at once that there is no time to repel them all,” Kelloniemi says.

According to him, the Houthis also have at their disposal an exceptionally large arsenal of various missiles, radio-controlled boats and torpedo-type weapons, with which they can further expand the spectrum of attacks, depending on what kind of threats the protecting department finds difficult to combat.

of the United States The headquarters of the forces in the Middle East, Centcom, said on Tuesday the message service in X, that the United States shot down twelve drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles. According to Kelloniemi, using several different weapons makes the defender's task more difficult when different attacks have to be detected and then quick decisions have to be made about which weapon system to use.

“It requires a high level of professionalism and reaction ability from the personnel to be able to counter several types of goals. And when there are several ships in the ship department, you still have to share the responsibility of who repels what. If there are many goals, it is a challenge, and if they are of different types, it is even more challenging,” he says.

The situation is therefore difficult: it is difficult to restore trust in safe shipping by just shooting down missiles and airplanes.

“We should be able to influence the nest from where they (missiles and airplanes) are sent, and that would mean an escalation of the crisis. There (in Yemen) we are already waiting with horror to see if this will become such a situation that the effect of the weapon will start to be taken on the sender's head,” says Kelloniemi.

Own the problem comes from the fact that, for example, the drones used for attacks cost a fraction of the price of a modern anti-aircraft missile. CNN tells with experts estimating that the anti-aircraft missiles used by the United States in the Red Sea cost 1-2.5 million dollars each, while the production of the drones used by the Houthis costs well below 100,000 dollars each.

Kelloniemi points out, however, that the mere cost of using weapon systems does not determine what is worth fighting with.

“Of course, it's about the value of the target, that is, if the value of the target is considered high, then the threat should be countered even with an expensive system. If human lives are at risk and the cargo is expensive, the price of the interceptor missile itself does not matter,” he says.

The most cost-effective way is to combat drones with projectile weapon systems, i.e. mostly machine guns, which destroy the drone by firing an entire cloud of ammunition at it at a rate of thousands of shots per minute. However, the range of these is clearly shorter than anti-aircraft missiles, so they are a last resort. The ship to be protected should also be quite close.

Cruise missiles and the mass use of drones in, for example, Ukraine has, according to Kelloniemi, put air defense in front of a new situation, even though similar types of weapons have existed before. Because, for example, drones do not have a pilot who is afraid of being shot at and they are cheap, they can be used very risky.

According to Kelloniemi, countermeasures are being developed on the fringes of both new technology and more mundane military operations: on the one hand, we are considering, for example, the use of electronic warfare methods, high-energy lasers, and microwave weapons against airplanes, on the other hand, how to avoid being noticed by means of camouflage, for example.

“Whenever a new weapon has appeared in warfare, it has gone like a hot knife through butter, and then countermeasures have been developed. The importance of these (planes and missiles) is great, so we also invest in countermeasures when the technology is developed,” says Kelloniemi.