DThanks to its super jokers, SC Freiburg kept the chance of participating in the Champions League alive for the first time and put the competition under enormous pressure. Christian Günter and Nils Petersen, who had just come on as substitutes, shot the Breisgauer at the start of the penultimate Bundesliga matchday to make it 2-0 (0-0) against VfL Wolfsburg.

With the win, SC drew level on points with fourth-placed Union Berlin and is one point behind RB Leipzig in third place.

Hit shortly after being substituted on

41 seconds after his substitution, Günter (71st) scored, a little later Petersen (75th) was successful for Freiburg, who after their bankruptcies last against RB (0: 1) and at Union (2: 4) in the fight for the premier class had fallen behind.

On Saturday, Freiburg, where Nicolas Höfler saw the red card for foul play (90+3), are looking at the Union games at TSG Hoffenheim and Leipzig at Bayern Munich. VfL suffered a setback in the race for a place in the Europa League.

“It’s not all decided yet. And we’re definitely in fifth place,” said SC coach Christian Streich, who suffered the heaviest defeat in his tenure so far in the 6-0 first leg, shortly before kick-off at DAZN: “I hope the boys have a little bit again Ease. I hope we move forward.”

Before the last SC home game of the season, Petersen was dismissed. The 34-year-old Bundesliga record joker ends his active career after the season. In addition, Streich surprised with a personality. Captain Günter was on the substitutes’ bench for the first time in over six years because, according to Streich, “after so many games he’s not that fresh anymore”.







Strong defense

In front of 33,300 spectators, not much happened in front of both goals. The defensive lines had everything under control. Only Vincenzo Grifo caused a little danger in the VfL penalty area (14th). After this scene, Freiburg took command, but Freiburg didn’t create any real chances to score until the middle of the first half.

Wolfsburg, who had to do without Maxence Lacroix, Lukas Nmecha and Paulo Otavio, acted extremely passively for long stretches. Grifo couldn’t punish that after a VfL defensive error (24′).

After about half an hour, Wolfsburg gained more game shares, but the game itself hardly had any highlights in this phase. The encounter was characterized by duels, successful moves were rare. The goalless draw at the break correctly reflected the course of the first half.

At the beginning of the second half it was tough, only the Wolfsburg fans provided fireworks with their pyro escapades. VfL goalkeeper Koen Casteels easily parried a direct acceptance of Freiburg’s Roland Sallai (56th), the rest remained largely patchwork. Petersen and Günter came on in the 70th minute and turned things up a notch with their goals.